BREAKING: Zimbabwe Gems beat Northern Ireland..NetBall World Cup 2019 Video

Zimbabwe NetBall Gems are through to the knockout stages of the World Cup after beating Northern Ireland 51 to 49 in a thriller in Liverpool, England, this evening.

The two teams were evenly matched until the last minute when #ZimGems took control of the match.

Shooting accuracy proved to be the difference between the sides with Zimbabwe at 96% compared with 79% for Northern Ireland.

It was only the second-ever World Cup victory for the 13th-ranked Zimbabwe team.

“I can’t express myself. I’m overwhelmed,” said Zimbabwe coach Lloyd Makunde.