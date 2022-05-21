ZANU-PF Goromonzi West Member of Parliament, Energy Mutodi says the ruling party will not retain power with its current cabinet.

He implored President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take immediate & effective action to save the party from a humiliating defeat.

The former deputy minister of Information Mutodi was axed after the then Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Busi Moyo confronted President Mnangagwa and threatened to resign from the government unless he fired the flambouyant youthful legislator shortly before a cabinet meeting, the Zimbabwe Independent reported.

Many believed that the final nail in Mutodi’s political coffin was a statement he posted on Twitter denigrating three MDC-Alliance youth leaders — Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova — following their abduction, torture and sexual assault by alleged state security agents.

Zwnews