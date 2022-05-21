Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture Fisheries, Water & Rural Resettlement Douglas Karoro was arrested last night on allegations of grabbing 700 bags of fertiliser, US$18 000 worth of maize seed and 5 000 vegetable seed kits from Presidential inputs schemes between March and last month, and selling them.

The inputs came from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Mushumbi Pools Depot in Mbire, Mashonaland Central Province, and were intended for farmers.

Meanwhile, the government has approved a ZWL$2.68 billion

budget for payment of school fees for teachers’ children.

As part of non-monitory incentives to civil servants, the government early this year resolved to pay school fees for teachers’ children.

Over 52 000 teachers across the country are now set have school fees for their children paid.

PSC Perm Sec, Amb Wutawunashe confirmed that it is all systems go for the fees payment, with a max of 3 children per teacher set to benefit.

Zwnews