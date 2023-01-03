ZANU PF Director for Information and Publicity, Tafadzwa Mugwadi has called on the government to increase state security agents around incarcerated Citizens Coalition for Change CCC deputy chairperson Job Sikhala.

Mugwadi believes Sikhala’s life is in danger from fellow CCC members.

“The state should increase security for @JobSikhala1 following his expression of real fears of danger from his peers in

@CCCZimbabwe,” notes Mugwadi.

He says counter killing in opposition is real adding that they always find a scapegoat in blaming ZANUPF.

“The hypocrites he refers to are his rivals in CCC,” says Mugwadi.

Meanwhile, Mugwadi has claimed that Winky D signed contract with the American Embassy in Harare to attack the government in his latest album Eureka.

“Artists are no fools. You can never abuse them to resurrect collapsed irrelevant opposition agendas. @holytenmusic has clarified that.

“They were made to drop their lyrics before Winky D brought his own twisted version having signed a contract with @USEmbZim which I am in possession of,” claims Mugwadi.

Zwnews