Pressure group Team Pachedu says ruling party ZANU PF youths are meeting with agenda to ban Winky D’s music.

“ZANU-PF youths have convened a press conference whose sole agenda is Winky D’s new album.

“They are now running scared,” says Team Pachedu in a post.

The pressure group adds that the ruling party wants to ban Winky D’s music because he is denouncing bad governance and corruption.

“ZANU-PF wants to ban Winky D’s music because he is singing against corruption and poverty.

“Do not be intimidated Winky D!

“We love your music.

Apparently, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has saluted Winky D saying could have been taking notes when late music great Oliver Mtukudzi was speaking.

“Winky D must have been taking notes when the great Oliver Mtukudzi was speaking.

“He said that the purpose of a song is to give life and hope to the people, to heal the broken hearts.

“He said if your music doesn’t do that, it is just a good composition, not a song.

“Big up Winky,” Chin’ono captioned a picture of Winky D and Mtukudzi.

Zwnews