The opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has characteristically blamed Zanu PF for the on-going ‘destabilisation’ of the party through continued purges of its elected parliamentary and local government officials at the instigation of Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T.

Reacting to the recent expulsions of four MDC-A Harare city councillors by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, the Chamisa-led opposition described the recalls as ‘a move calculated to cause confusion and shift attention from the national crisis’.

“As the MDC Alliance, we remain resolute and firmly focused on fighting for a people-centred government at local level,” said the party’s Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development, Sesel Zvidzai in a statement on Saturday.

The Thokozani Khupe camp is riding high on a shock March 31 Supreme Court ruling which declared Khupe the legitimate interim leader of the main opposition leader, pending an extraordinary Congress to choose the substantive leader of the party.

Chamisa’s controversial ascension to the party’s top post after the death of MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018, was nullified and his MDC Alliance was further embarrassed after High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi dismissed the party as merely a grouping of like-minded political personalities, which was not legally constituted.

Zwnews publishes full text of the MDC Alliance statement on the recalls:

Recall of MDCA Councillors The MDC Alliance condemns the recall of 4 Harare City Councilors by Minister July Moyo of Zanu Pf on the instruction of the MDCT. This action is the first step toward the decimation of councils whose mandate comes from the will of the people. We have noted that Zanu PF is stalling the holding of by-elections because the people will just vote back the recalled councilors. This sideshow will not in any way help service delivery or improve the plight of the ordinary Zimbabwean. It is a move calculated to cause confusion and shift attention from the national crisis. As the MDC Alliance, we remain resolute and firmly focused on fighting for a people-centred government at local level. We shall continue to make sure that the people in the wards whose representatives have been removed are represented and their service delivery needs are met. This unnecessary destabilization of the people’s government is a passing phase. To our councillors, my reminder to you is that you have a covenant with the people in your respective wards. They voted for you and you accepted to carry the load of superior services for the people. This bond between yourselves and the people cannot be broken by anybody. Whether you have been recalled or are awaiting recall, let us remember that we account to the people and we must continue working in our communities unperturbed. Sesel Zvidzai

(Sec Local Gvt and Rural Development, MDCAlliance)

Zwnews