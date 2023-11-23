Information filtering through is that ZANU-PF has wielded the axe on “rebellious” senior executives in the Midlands province for allegedly de-campaigning the party’s candidates ahead of the August 23 and 24 general elections as factional fights take their toll on President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s home turf.

Some of the members have allegedly been shunning party meetings in protest over the Forever Associates of Zimbabwe-run chaotic primary.

Factional disputes within the party have intensified in President Mnangagwa’s home province, leading to the suspension of nine leaders who are also members of the provincial co-ordinating committee.

The suspended individuals include Justice Mayor Wadyajena, chairperson of the Zanu PF Gokwe North district co-ordinating committee (DCC), and Florence Rwodzi, secretary for production and labour in the Midlands provincial Women’s League.

Additional suspensions were handed to Peace Tavengwa, a member of the Midlands youth league, as well as Godfrey Hofisi and Catherine Mandenda, provincial members from Gokwe North.

The party has scheduled hearings chaired by central committee member Cuthbert Mpame to take place between November 27 and December 1, 2023. The letters of suspension were copied to Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the Zanu PF national chairperson who also heads the party’s national disciplinary committee.

Newsday reports that contacted for comment ZANU-PF director for Information Farai Marapira said he had not received reports of the suspensions and hearings.

In other news, fierce factional fights have reportedly rocked ZANU PF Harare provincial structures, with some supporters accusing provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa of blocking them from campaigning for Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya ahead of the December 9 by-elections.

Zwnews