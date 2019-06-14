Zanu PF refutes Rujege death in car crash

Zanu PF has refuted claims circulating on social media that ousted national political commissar rtd lieutenant Engelbert Rugeje has died in a car crash in which the accident is alleged to have been plotted by state security agents.

Zanu PF spokesperson cde Simona Khaya-Moyo was not reachable for a comment, but a politiburo member who spoke to ZW News on condition of anonymity said Rugeje was never involved in the alleged fatal crash.

“Rugeje is actually in good shape, l actually had a chat with him a few minutes ago in Harare contrary to claims that he died along Masvingo highway,” said the source.

The unedited message that has been making rounds on social media is below.

“A Zimbabwean politician and retired general officer who was the ZANU-PF national political commissar since December 2017. He was the Chief of Staff of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) until 2007. He was a prominent figure in the novermber 2017 Zimbabwean coup.

“In December 2017 he was promoted from major general to lieutenant general upon retirement and admitted into ZANU-PF General Engelbert Rugeje was involved in a horrific car crash accident and the unknown helper carried him to Silveira Hospital, he was coming from his rural home area Bikita in Masvingo.

“His driver …., his wife and his third born child , died on the spot after they were cornered for more than 30 minutes without any help.”