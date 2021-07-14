ZANU-PF has readmitted former youth leader Kudzai Chipanga into the party following 2017 expulsion.

ZANU-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo says the party has also re-admitted former ministers Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane, Chiratidzo Mabuwa and Tapiwa Matangaidze.

However, the readmitted cadres are barred from holding positions in the party for 3 years.

They were believed to have had been members of the Generation 40 led by exiled former senior party officials, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and others.

Meanwhile, James Kaunye has defected from Zimbabwe People First to the ruling party.

-Zwnews