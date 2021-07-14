Police in Kwekwe has arrested a 31 year old man Tatenda Mutema after he was found in possession of an estimated two metre python in his car Tuesday afternoon, midlandsnews can reveal.

Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector, Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the latest development.

” I can confirm we are investigating a case where a 31 year old male was arrested after being found in possession of a python in his car.

” The incident occurred on July 13 in Kwekwe CBD at around 1430 hours”, said Mahoko.

Circumstances are that on July 13, the suspect Mutema was driving a Toyota Wish when he parked in Kwekwe CBD near Profeeds Kwekwe Branch.

It is reported that Mutema noticed a python in the car and assisted his girlfriend to get out of the vehicle. Police says the two alerted people who were nearby before they locked the vehicle doors and left the scene.

Mahoko says Police was later alerted and attended the scene accompanied by National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

He added that the ZimParks officials managed to open the vehicle and captured the python which measured about two metres.

Police says Mutema was arrested and is being investigated for contravening Section 59(2)(b)as read with section 5 of the parks and wildlife act chapter 20:14 “ being found in possession of a Python”

