ZANU PF online foot-soldier or (murakashi) Mukungunugwa has been blessed with a brand new Mercedes Benz C200 from controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo announced the development on his X handle:

Today, I want to appreciate a committed ZANU PF cadre and information strategist Mr C. H. MUKUNGUNUGWA, for his remarkable dedication to the party.

His unwavering efforts in publicizing ZANU PF activities and ensuring the nation remains informed about key developments in the RULING PARTY have been truly outstanding.

Notably, his EXCEPTIONAL coverage of the recently held interface meeting between His Excellency, the President, and opposition MPs at Precabe Farm in Kwekwe demonstrated an EXCEPTIONAL ability to capture and share significant moments with precision and clarity.

Cde Mukungunugwa has played a PIVOTAL role in amplifying ZANU PF’s vision and promoting its activities to a BROADER audience.

His creativity and resourcefulness have elevated the party’s visibility, making him a VALUABLE asset in our communication and outreach efforts.

Your PASSION and commitment to keeping the public informed about ZANU PF’s milestones, even without formal journalistic training, showcase EXCEPTIONAL loyalty and unwavering support for the RULING PARTY’s cause.

On account of your excellent COMMITMENT, i say a BIG congratulations to you. Please go and see Madzibaba Chipaga at Enterprise Car Sales. Your 2020 Mercedes Benz C200 is ready for collection and FULLY paid for.

You deserve to travel in the best LUXURY while attending all ZANU PF and STATE functions.

In addition please go to GOLDTECH ELECTRONICS and see KUDAKWASHE , choose an iPhone 16 Pro Max and a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra of your choice, along with the latest iPad Air.

These will certainly assist you in capturing CRYSTAL CLEAR images in HD and support the Party’s public relations campaigns and activities for the party.

Congratulations my brother, enjoy your new ride !!!

In his acceptance message, Mukungunugwa said:

“Chekutanga ndoda kutenda Mwari nekusika murume mukuru uyu anonzi VaChivhayo.

“Dai vanga vasiri ivo, tingadai tisiri kupembera bviravira remota tsvaa iyi.

“Thank you, Sir Wicknell, for your continuous support for the ruling party ZANU-PF through this gesture of a new brand new car.

“I’m going to drive Vision 2030 forward as envisioned by His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa!

“Thank you, Hon. Minister Owen Ncube, for recognizing the talent in me. You are a true leader.”