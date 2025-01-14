Chinese bus manufacturer, Zhong Tong Bus Company has announced the suspension of its operations in Zimbabwe, effective January 14, 2025.

In a statement released by Zhengzhou Bus Zimbabwe, which trades as Zhong Tong Bus Zimbabwe, the company confirmed the decision but did not provide specific reasons for halting its operations.

“This serves to notify that Zhengzhou Bus Zimbabwe has suspended its business operations in Zimbabwe with effect from 14 January 2025.

“On behalf of the Zhong Tong Management, we would like to thank all our valued customers for your continued support,” read the statement.