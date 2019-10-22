Zanu PF official killed in suspicious car accident

Zanu PF Harare provincial coordinating committee member, Brighton Dingembira (39) died in a suspected hit and run road accident in Glenview last Thursday.

The former chairperson of an informal traders group at Glen View complex died on admission to Harare Hospital amid reports he was dragged by the car for about 300 metres before the driver disappeared into the night.

The incident was confirmed by Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee member and former youth provincial chairperson for Harare, Godwin Gomwe who said that they had written to the party to accord him provincial hero status. He said:

We are told he was run over by a car in a hit-and-run incident. It’s still under investigation. As a party, we are saddened by his death because he was a loyal cadre who was patriotic to Zanu PF.

There are suspicions of foul play as the deceased had been involved in a direct confrontation with another senior Zanu PF member who was seen in the car that killed him.

His family said that they only wished for the culprits to be brought to book.