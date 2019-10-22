Pregnant Byo girl withdraws rape charges against MDC MP

A pregnant teenager from Bulawayo who last week filed rape allegations against a Member of Parliament has withdrawn the charges and instead confessed that she had filed false charges.

The 19-year-old Upper Six student went on to claim that she had consensual se_xual intercourse with Magwegwe MP Anele Ndebele (MDC). However, she got peeved when Ndebele learned that she was still in school and broke off the affair.

According to online news publication Zimlive, the teen filed an affidavit withdrawing the charges. Part of the affidavit reads

I wish to withdraw a fake report I filed against Anele Ndebele on Monday, October 14. I claimed that he raped me when in actual fact I had an affair with Anele sometime during the festive season and I had consensual sex with him. The affair ended in February this year, after Anele discovered that I was still at school. I framed him thinking that my parents would call him and discuss the whole matter since Anele worked with my father sometime back. Unfortunately, my father was terribly infuriated with the lie to the point that I ended up agreeing to file a police report on rape. On Tuesday, October 15, I told my parents the truth, as I was feeling guilty about the lie.

The teen went on to claim that Ndebele was not responsible for the pregnancy although she declined to state the person responsible. She went on to state,