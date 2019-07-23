Zanu-PF MP Defrauds 100 Poorly Salaried Teachers

ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chakari Constituency, Andrew Nkani, has be arraigned before the Courts for allegedly defrauding 100 teachers of $63 000 in a land scam.

Jointly and severally accused together with the Ministry of Small to Medium Enterprises Nkani appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Chigodora for allegedly squandering $63 000 collected from 100 teachers.

The teachers reportedly formed a Housing cooperative after Nkani had assured them that he can allocate them residential stands.

It is in the state’s case that, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Housing Cooperative chairman, Andrew Karongo, formed the cooperative with other 99 teachers in 2011.

The cooperative was issued with a registration certificate and was also introduced to Nkani who was said to be an auditor who had a running project with the city of Harare.

Nkani then revealed to the cooperative that he had 100 stands in Budiriro which would demand that each member pays $8000. PTUZ reportedly paid $63 000 to the accused.

The accused allegedly failed to deliver the stands as he was supposed. He, however, demanded an additional $2 000, $5000 and $4000 for a land development permit, drawing of sewer and water diagrams and offer letters respectively.

PTUZ allegedly exerted pressure on Nkani who only availed 40 stands of which 5 were double allocations.

