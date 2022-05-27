Renowned political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has responded to ex minister Jonathan Moyo’s sentiments that political parties that are foreign funded are enemies of the people.

Ruhanya says the ruling ZANU PF party has always been foreign funded.

“ZANU PF gets funding from foreign powers including China Prof Jonathan Moyo. It is therefore treacherous,” he says; implying that Moyo’s attacks on opposition parties over funding is misguided.

Ruhanya says even the Gukurahundi genocide was foreign funded.

“During Gukurahundi it got funding for its murderous, treacherous massacres from North Korea that assisted to train its youth militias responsible for genocide. The coup that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe was foreign funded,” he says.

Moyo had lambasted Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change for allegedly surviving on foreign funding.

“Any political party that is funded or capacitated by any foreign government to contest elections or grab political power is by definition treacherous, and ipso facto an enemy of the people,” said Moyo.

Zwnews