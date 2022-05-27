The youthful Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa is heading for Binga at Siabuwa Business Centre this Saturday.

He will be the main speaker at victory celebration rally, meant to thank voters for their trust in the party and its leadership.

“We’re in Binga this Saturday for a victory celebration rally.

“Speaker: Change Champion in Chief

@nelsonchamisa

“Venue: Siabuwa Business Centre,” said the party in a public notice statement.

CCC is currently on a campaign trail as it hopes to gain traction in rural areas, traditionally ZANU PF strongholds.

The party says its rural mobilisation drive is giving ZANU PF sleepless nights, with the ruling party’s provincial co-ordinating committees (PCCs) now tasked to counter the opposition party’s strategy.

Zwnews