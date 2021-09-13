A former councilor with the ruling Zanu PF in Kwekwe nearly named and shamed party bigwigs who have been working against the party in elections after he was pressured by angry supporters to sensationally reveal that controversy-ridden 2018 independent candidate Josiniah Maupa was planted ‘by the bosses’ to derail Shadow MP and preferred candidate, Kandros Mugabe’s aspirations in the previous polls.

Rodger Ross, who is the former councilor for Ward Nine in Kwekwe last Tuesday claimed that he and others were ‘sent by the bosses’ he could not name to back the prominent lawyer-turned-independent candidate and sabotage Mugabe, a miner-cum-cleric by splitting the votes in the Kwekwe Central 2018 parliamentary elections.

This, Ross revealed after he had implored on provincial party officials gracing a grassroots mobilisation rally to rein in the divisions threatening to tear the long-ruling Zanu PF apart in Kwekwe- the hometown of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We want the leaders here present to tell us the way forward on the differences between Mugabe and (aspiring candidate Energy) Dhala (Ncube),” said Ross while concurrently inviting a flurry of rumblings from party supporters at the Zanu PF Kwekwe district headquarters last week.

In response to Ross and fusing the vernacular Shona with English, an apparently aggrieved elderly supporter blurted out:

“But were you not the ones who were behind Maupa and his Hunde Huru Project? Musada kutamba nesu vakomana”.

“No, we were not acting alone, tainge tatumwa nemaboss (we were sent by the bosses),” Ross said amid inaudible interjections from angry supporters.

The former Councilor refused to entertain questions from Zwnews at the end of the explosive meeting attended by the executive members from Mbizo, Redcliff and Kwekwe Central districts.

Mugabe, who was touted as one of the favorites after a rigorous campaign streak in which he also pledges to pay rentals to voters, ended up losing the water-tight electoral contest to late legislator Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo of NPF and Blessing Chebundo of Nelson Chamisa’s MDC-T.

While Chebundo has since crossed the floor to Zanu PF, Mugabe and Dhala are embroiled in a dog-eat-dog tussle for the sole ruling party candidacy in anticipated by-elections set to come up with the late Blackman’s replacement in the House of Assembly.

Dhala is son to State Security Minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube’s sister.

Perceptibly a blue-eyed boy of President Mnangagwa, Minister Mudha is understood to be having an acrimonious relationship with Mugabe, the Zanu PF Shadow MP for Kwekwe Central.

Zwnews