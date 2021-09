The ruling party, ZANU-PF has expressed allegiance to the Zambian ruling party United Party for National Development (UPND).

This is in contrast to sentiments by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson George Charamba who called Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema a sell out, over his association with Nelson Chamisa.

However, ZANU-PF says the two countries enjoy cordial relations which should be cherished always.

Zwnews