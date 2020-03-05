Corruption fighter and former Zanu PF Youth League secretary for the commissariat Mr Godfrey Tsenengamu has been expelled from the ruling party for the second time in less than five years.

Mr Tsenengamu, who becomes the first member to be expelled under the New Dispensation, was once shown the exit door during the late former President Robert Mugabe’s reign in 2015 for attacking the party leadership on social media, and abusing party resources.

His sacking follows last month’s suspension of the secretary for Youth League Cde Pupurai Togarepi, his deputy, Cde Lewis Matutu, as well as the former youth commissar for indiscipline.

In its first meeting of the year, the Politburo decided that Cde Togarepi will remain a Central Committee member, while Cdes Matutu and Tsenengamu remain card-carrying members.

Cdes Matutu and Tsenengamu were suspended for 12 months and were directed to undergo rigorous training at Chitepo School of Ideology for three months before they were allowed to contest for any position in the party.

Mr Tsenengamu defied the Politburo and continued with his rantings against high level corruption in Government and Zanu PF.

Briefing journalists after the 337th session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF national secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu, said Mr Tsenengamu had been expelled for indiscipline.

state media