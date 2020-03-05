Certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States…

President Trump’s US Government has extended harsh sanctions against Zimbabwe citing abuses by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government. The White House said that ED’s government has failed to show any political will to implement reforms since the 2018 elections as well as the death of former President Robert Mugabe.

President Donald Trump’s administration also said that the Zanu PF government has “accelerated its persecution of critics and economic mismanagement in the past year, during which security forces have conducted extrajudicial killings, rapes, and alleged abductions of numerous dissidents.”

The White House released a statement on Wednesday notifying of the extension of the targeted sanctions.

FULL STATEMENT: