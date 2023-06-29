ZANU PF Treasurer General who also doubles as Acting Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa has threatened to take the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC to court over Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates nomination papers.

In a statement to the press, Chinamasa said by accepting papers from aspiring candidates who came after 1600hrs ZEC violated the electoral Act.

He added that in light of this, a legal challenge has been instituted by the ruling Party.

Apparently, in other news, a ZANU PF activist Lovedale Mangwana has dragged former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere to court saying he is not eligible to contest for the presidency.

The matter will be heard on 7 July 2023.

