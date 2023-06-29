Two of Zimbabwe’s three telecommunications operators, NetOne and Telecel, have increased their Zimbabwean dollar tariffs citing the need to cushion the business in the wake of the recent exchange rate instability.

The country’s leading telecommunications company, Econet Wireless recently hiked its tariffs, while NetOne reviewed theirs on Wednesday.

“Dear valued customer, please note that we are reviewing our ZWL buddle tariffs with effect from Wednesday 28 June 2023,” said NetOne in a public notice shared on its social media sites.

The review of the tariffs by telecommunications firms is controlled by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, which has pointed out the necessite to peg operating costs with revenue-generating activities in order to sustain the business.

Zwnews