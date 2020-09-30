The ruling Zanu PF has reported that aggrieved former party members with links to the mutilated G40 cabal are now seeking a comeback into the party by sponsoring candidates eyeing positions in the re-introduced district coordinating committee (DCC) elections, expected soon.

According to the ruling party’s secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu, Zanu PF unearthed a scheme by former party officials who fled the country after the ouster of the late long-ruling former Zimbabwe president, Robert Mugabe, in the November 2017 coup that propelled incumbent leader Emmerson Mnangagwa to the presidency.

“We take note of the hyper campaign activities taking root with regards the canvassing for positions in the DCCs and applaud enthusiasm as it reflects the popularity of the party,” said Mpofu.

“We, however, note subtle disturbing intentions by the G40 elements to manipulate and thwart the DCC elections. We, therefore, urge the security department to be on high alert and vigilant in thwarting any ulterior motives and actions directed at the scampering of the DCC elections,” he said.

Added the former Mines and Mining Development minister:

“We are also very much aware that these machinations are a long-drawn strategy towards making a G40 comeback in the 2023 elections.”

Generation 40, or simply G40, referred to an intraparty Zanu PF grouping which was viciously opposed to the succession ambitions of President Mnangagwa during twilight stages of the 37-year iron fisted reign of the late Mugabe.

Members of the group included Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao, Mugabe’s nephew.

private media

additional reporting: Zwnews

