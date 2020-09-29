Ailing former Zimbabwe Warriors captain and coach Misheck Chidzambwa has implored on football fans to stop worrying about his state, adding that his health condition has now improved.

Chidzambwa made history by becoming the first Warriors captain to win a silverware with the national team after he bagged the regional Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup at Rufaro Stadium in 1985.

The former Dynamos player’s deteriorating health condition came to public attention after the online iHarare reported that he had been admitted to a private medical facility after being diagnosed with an undisclosed ailment.

He told the state media that he is set to undergo surgery for the removal of a growth in the stomach.

Chidzambwa said he has not been feeling well since the beggining of the Covid19 induced national lockdown in March this year.

“I haven’t been feeling well since the coronavirus lockdown started. But, I must say my condition is stable and there is nothing to worry about. I am due to go for an operation, which might take place any time from now. I am just waiting for the confirmation of the dates,” said Chidzambwa.

Speaking of his medical bills, Chidzambwa said they were being catered for by the Air Force of Zimbabwe, who run his former club Chapungu FC.

“I really appreciate the concern from the sports fraternity but, if I really wanted assistance, I could have sent an SOS long back. Currently, I am being taken care of by the Air Force of Zimbabwe. I am a pensioner in the force and they do take care of their pensioners. But if anyone feels he wants to buy a bun for me, from a well-meaning heart, well, I cannot reject such an expression of love. As for the medical bills, like I said, the Air Force are doing their part,” he said.

As Warriors coach, Chidzambwa won the Cosafa Cup in 2000 after flogging off Lesotho in a two-legged final.

