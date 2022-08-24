National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku says ZANU-PF is banking on corrupt businesses and cronies to pay the nomination fees for its candidates.

Madhuku was speaking in response to the recent nomination fees hike by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, responding to the hike, the ruling party said the new fees are fair.

However, Madhuku says the ruling party has no problem with the new fees because it banks on corrupt businesses and friends.

“ZANU-PF banks on corrupt businesses to pay nomination fees for own candidates,” said Madhuku

‘Adding that: “I think the ruling party Zanu PF would easily get that money; they have the resources to do that. They are funded by many corrupt people in this country.

According to the new fees Presidential candidates pay US$20000, MPs US$1000, Council and Senate US$100.

Zwnews