Image: CiteZw

Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has dismissed allegations that there are divisions within his political party, saying there were malicious ZANU-PF people who infiltrated the party.

Chamisa apologised to Zimbabweans for the previously flawed candidate selection process which he says was porous to job seekers and not change seekers.

He added that the party is going to change the candidate selection process to make sure that those voted for will serve the interests of the people.

Speaking in a no holds barred interview on CiteZw with veteran journalist Zenzele Ndebele, Chamisa said attempts by Zanu-PF to cause disunity within the his party has empowered him on how best to rebuild the it.

Apparently, while the other faction leader Douglas Mwonzora says that human rights violations have decreased in the country, Chamisa told Ndebele that there has been an escalation of human rights abuses under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

-Zwnews/ CiteZw