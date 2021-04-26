The death of Kwekwe-born gold-miner-cum-car-dealer Shelton ‘Shellaz’ Chinhango, who was shot alongside three others by a polygamous friend in Gweru Thursday night is not only ‘saddening’ but must be considered a wake-up call to law enforcement agents for the halting of heinous crimes in the society, the ruling Zanu PF has said.

In a statement released to Zwnews by Zanu PF Kwekwe district coordinating committee (DCC) secretary for youth affairs David Murivha (pictured below), the late Chinhango whose body is expected in Kwekwe Tuesday morning from Bulawayo, was a ‘productive youth’ for not only his native Amaveni suburb, but Kwekwe district in general.

Read full statement below:

STATEMENT FROM KWEKWE DCC YOUTH AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT ON SHELTON CHINHANGO DEATH

Zanu PF Kwekwe district coordinating committee (DCC) Department for Youth Affairs is deeply saddened by the passing on of Mr Shelton Chinhango- a productive youth from Amaveni community who was reportedly shot by his business colleague and friend in Gweru Thursday night.

We would also wish to convey our deeply felt sympathies to- not only the Chinhango family- but also share the grief with the families and friends of the now deceased trio who also succumbed to the tragic shootings which killed Mr Chinhango in the city of Gweru.

May their dear departed souls rest in divine eternity.

As the Zanu PF Kwekwe DCC, we would like to reiterate that the district is inexplicably pained by the loss of Mr Chinhango: a humble youth whose demise has left a huge void in Kwekwe, and the Amaveni community where he grew up.

We would also like to implore on all the youths, irrespective of their diverse political persuasions to desist from using violence in the event of disagreements that may arise in the future.

To our respected officers in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), we say the horrific killings in Gweru must be used as a clarion call in a bid to get rid of violence, thuggery and gangsterism in our communities.

Zanu PF Kwekwe DCC also wishes to implore on our esteemed officers in the ZRP to make sure that those who commit heinous criminal offences such as murder are slapped with punitive sentences that are bound to deter would-be crimimals from committing typical offences in the future’.

Rest in Peace Shellaz- a brave and hardworking youth!

FROM THE DESK OF THE ZANU PF KWEKWE DCC SECRETARY FOR YOUTH AFFAIRS

CDE DAVID MURIVHA