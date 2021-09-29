Violence erupted in various places in the Midlands Province forcing Zanu PF to postpone some of its district elections to a later date.

Midlands chairman Daniel Mackenzie Ncube confirmed the development in an interview with The Mirror

The elections which were held on Saturday were to elect district party members.

Some of the places where violence erupted are Kwekwe where party members physically attacked each other over allegations of voter manipulation. In Gokwe, Gokwe – Nembudziya MP Mayor Wadyadyena had to seek police escort after angry Zanu-PF supporters threatened to burn his vehicle on allegations that he imposed candidates.

Sources said that the clashes are a result of factionalism pitting President Mnangagwa and his Deputy, Constantino Chiwenga. In the Midlands Ncube is fighting to retain his provincial chairmanship post against Minister of State for Security Owen Ncube popularly known as ‘Mudha’.

Ncube attributed the clashes to lack of unity and individualism.

“We encountered election irregularities in some places and these are going to be revisited at a later date. We encourage party members to remain united for the attainment of President Mnangagwa’s vision.

“Elections are usually characterized by high emotions and tempers however we need to put in mind that what unites us is much more than what divides us,” said Ncube.

mirror