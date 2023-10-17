A Zambian radio station has come under from the authorities for hosting Sishuwa Sishuwa a well known historian who gave a divergent view on governance in the country.

Sishuwa says the radio station was warned and told that his assertions on the programme were not in good taste with the government.

“On Wednesday last week, @HOT877Zambia featured me on its flagship Red Hot Breakfast Show where I shared my opinion on the state of governance and human rights in Zambia today.

“On Thursday, Clayson Hamasaka, the spokesperson of President Hakainde Hichilema contacted the leading private radio station to complain and protest.

“On Friday, the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), Zambia’s broadcasting regulator, got involved. In a written warning to Hot FM, the IBA stated that my “assertions [on the programme] have the potential to cause disunity in the country,” he said.

Zwnews