Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has implored those seeking public office to first work hard for themselves so that they don’t become greed and corrupt when voted into power.

“Encourage those seeking public office to work for themselves first & create value, so they’re not eyeing nice things when they seek public office.

“There’s a clear separation between assets in public service that belong to the public & private assets that must remain private,” he says.

Hichilema one of the richest Zambian says public office is not a hunting place for riches but to serve the nation.

Meanwhile, Hichilema’s administration is working on recovering stolen money from those who used public office to enrich themselves.

However, he has been accused of targeting perceived political opponents, a charge he denies maintaining that there are no sacred cows.

