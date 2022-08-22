Australian-based Zimbabwean woman Susan Mutami who is accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa of raping her as a minor is now taking the case to the United Nations.
“I just wanted to let u know that I’ve been invited to speak at the UN this year in New York, Category Women and Child Abuse and also Chief Svosve pro-democracy workshop, UN protests and to be one of the key note speakers,” Mutami posted on Twitter.
The background of the matter is that Mutami accused Mnangagwa of raping her when she was about 15 years old.
“You can call me a hooker. I don’t care the fact still remains that Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa raped me when I was a minor…
“I wanted to leave Zimbabwe, and I knew I would set the record straight once I get to Australia because if I had aired out everything maindiwuraya ka [you would’ve killed me]. Do you think I don’t know the CIO counterintelligence team were paying Simba Chikanza to write shit about me, do I look stupid?” She alleged.
Mutami who reportedly lived with President Mnangagwa and his wife, Auxillia, as a teenager, has since reported the matter to Australian police.
Zwnews