Australian-based Zimbabwean woman Susan Mutami who is accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa of raping her as a minor is now taking the case to the United Nations.

“I just wanted to let u know that I’ve been invited to speak at the UN this year in New York, Category Women and Child Abuse and also Chief Svosve pro-democracy workshop, UN protests and to be one of the key note speakers,” Mutami posted on Twitter.