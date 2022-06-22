BACK FROM COLLEGE: President HH in red shirt

The Zambia Correctional Service has given a facelift to President Hakainde Hichilema’s former cell at the Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison.

The cell is where former President Edgar Lungu’s regime used to lock up Hichilema who was main opposition leader at the time.

President Hichilema and his senior Private Secretary Wallace Chakawa spent most of their 127 days in incarceration in the cell.

The cell room has now been installed with a flushable toilet and a bed, after the facelift.

In April 2017, President Hichilema and five others including Chakawa were arrested and charged with treason before being released through a nolle prosequi in August of that year.

During Lungu’s reign, Hichilema was subjected arrests and intimidation.

Just before the elections which brought Hichilema to power, Lungu promised jail Hichilema first thing after inauguration had he won, however he lost.