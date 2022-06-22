Citizens Coalition for Change CCC Members of Parliament Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have been denied bail with magistrate labelling them threats to public security.

The deputy chief magistrate Gibson Mandaza said the two are a threat to public security and likely to re-offend if released on bail.

He remanded the two MPs in custody to July 6.

Meanwhile, their lawyers will launch urgent appeal at the High Court.

The two MPs were arrested after violent scenes rocked slain Moreblessing Ali’s memorial service few days ago.

They are facing charges of inciting public violence.

Zwnews