Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Members of Parliament to go back to their respective Constituencies immediately they go on a break.

He adds that citizens feel deserted whenever elected officials move away from them in times of challenges adding that the Members of Parliament must use their break to go back to the people and explain some of the success stories so far achieved but also illustrate how government intends to manage the economy.

Meanwhile, the Zambian Head of State has stated that he is working round the clock to ensure that a functional economy is in place further calling on all citizens to join hands in ensuring that this comes to fruition.

He says currently there is economic restructuring and rebuilding taking place and that citizens will be able to see the benefits which some may materialise in a day, month and as planned.

President Hichilema writes below….

This afternoon we held a caucus meeting with Members of Parliament at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

During our address, we advised all Members of Parliament to go back to their respective Constituencies and explain some of the success stories that have so far been achieved.

We stated that in the past, citizens have raised concerns that immediately one is elected to Parliament, they leave their Constituency and move to Lusaka but we stated that this should not be happening going forward and that all Members of Parliament must go back to their respective areas and hear and work on the challenges that citizens are facing. Like it was during the struggle, MPs should join hands with the media to disseminate their messages and also handlle challenges that our people are facing daily.

During the same caucus, we stated that we understand the economic situation out there and that we are confident that together, we shall triumph and that you, citizens having placed your confidence and hope in us, we have embarked on robust and ambitious economic programmes that will help turn our Country into a functional economy.

We are alive to the fact that our country is indebted but this is not an excuse from us and this is why we are working hard and yes, some benefits will be getting noticed in a day, some in a month and so on and forth but ultimately, you will all get to see the benefits of voting for change.

We are confident that together after restructuring and all concerted efforts, we will definitely rebuild our economy and enjoy the fruits of your victory.

You, our people’s concerns are valid and we share your concerns as they affect us all but we are confident that together, we shall WIN and WIN Big.

May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia