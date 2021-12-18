Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has threatened Chief Murinye who recently warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to get rid of corrupt cronies or risk losing the forthcoming polls.

Chiwenga, addressing traditional leaders at HICC yesterday, issued a threat against Chief Murinye of Masvingo that what he did is never done.

He implied that the Chief will be investigated.

The Chief was filmed last week warning that Presiden Mnangagwa “will not cross 2023 if he doesn’t stop his people from looting.”

President Mnangagwa yesterday met all the country’s chiefs at a local hotel.

In Zimbabwe chiefs are allegedly forced to support the ruling party ZANU-PF, and therefore not expected oppose the status quo.

