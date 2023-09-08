0 0

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema met with his Angolan counterpart João Lourenço recently, to deliberate on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observer Mission final report on the just ended elections in Zimbabwe.

Hichilema is the chairperson of SADC Organ on Politics Defence Security and Cooperation while Lourenço is the regional body’s chair.

Commenting on the move political commentator Ibbo Mandaza said:

“HH was today in Luanda, as Chair of the SADC Troika, to consult the Chair of SADC.

“Enough to silence the self serving nonsense and (misplaced) arrogance of the loud mouths in Munhumutapa Building. Be warned.”

Meanwhile, yet to be confirmed reports suggest that SADC Troika will meet in the next few weeks in Botswana to discuss the Zimbabwe Crisis.

Zimbabwe recently conducted elections which have been condemned by observer missions as not having been free and fair.

The country’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change and its leader Nelson Chamisa are disputing the outcome.

They are demanding fresh polls.

However, the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s administration says the polls were conducted in a very transparent manner.

Zwnews