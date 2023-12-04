Prominent Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe has questioned former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo’s educational credentials saying his mind is always preoccupied with things that matter less.

“In the mind of Jonso; 1. Nero, 2. Mazizi and 3. Structureless

“Things Jonso says make me question the wisdom of his PhD.

“If it was Linda or Mbalula, I can understand – because they’ve never been to school – they literally don’t know anything.”

Moyo has been blowing hot and cold with regards to the country’s political and economic situation.

Of late, he has been heaping praises to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his party ZANU PF, while attacking and accusing Citizens Coalition for Change and its leader Nelson Chamisa of lacking plan.

This left many critics conclude that he could be seeking readmission.

Moyo fled the country in 2017 following a military coup that toppled late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe and replaced him with Mnangagwa.

Zwnews