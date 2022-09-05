Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo who was arrested recently for insulting President Hakainde Hichilema has fallen ill while in police cells.

Tembo wrote on his Facebook that he is detained in a cell not suitable for human habitation.

On Monday (today) Tembo had to be taken to Chilenje Level 1 Hospital for medical attention.

Tembo was arrested after having had been reported to the Livingstone Central Police for a case of insulting the President.

Philip Musela, a Livingstone resident, says he reported Tembo to police over a Facebook post where the PeP leader is alleged to have insulted President Hichilema.

Tembo had posted on Facebook that President Hichilema was having a menstruation.

