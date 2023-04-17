Former Zambian Foreign minister Harry Kalaba, who is currently Citizens First Party leader, has come to the defence of cornered President Emmerson Mnangagwa and corrupt gold smugglers and money launderers, claiming they were trying to lure investors and combat sanctions.

The ex-Patriotic Front official and MP seems unaware that gold trade in not under sanctions in Zimbabwe.

The country is not under a trade embargo or blanket sanctions, but targeted Western restrictions against individuals and entities.

Kalaba sounds like he didn’t really watch the Gold Mafia film properly to know what it actually is all about and what is at stake. -Newshawks