The ruling party, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has responded to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This follows a video which has gone viral in which Mnangagwa told Putin that Zambia is giving the West ground on African soil suggesting that Zambia is Zimbabwe’s enemy.

Notice

08.06.24

We have taken note of a video circulation on social media of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Russian President Vladmir Putin during a bilateral engagement during which the country of Zambia was mentioned.

Kindly note that the Zambian Mission in Zimbabwe and the two Foreign Affairs Ministries are working to resolve this issue through diplomatic channels.

We request that we avoid commenting on it until diplomatic channels are exhausted and official communication is provided.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM