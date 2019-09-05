Zambian DJ thoroughly beaten for playing South African music? PICTURES

LUSAKA: Matters surrounding the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa are really getting out of hand as other African countries are retaliating these attacks on South Africans in their countries.

One of such instances occurred when a Zambian DJ played a South African song in a club. Patrons of the club then got furious and attacked the DJ.

These patrons gave the DJ some massive beatings which transfigured his normal face as if he just returned from a boxing bout.

A Facebook user with name, Star DJ Virus shared this story on his Facebook timeline.

He posted the ‘before and after’ photos of the DJ at the center of the controversy who was identified as DJ Hero.

As a caption to these photos, he wrote;

“Zambian DJ Hero DJ gains weight in seconds after playing South African music in Club on the a copperbelt #StopXenophobia”

