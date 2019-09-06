BREAKING NEWS: President Robert Mugabe Dies

HARARE: Former President Robert Mugabe has died. The 95-year-old former strongman had been holed up at a Singaporean hospital for several months.

He died in the early hours of Friday morning.

President Mnangagwa has announced the death news via twitter. Saoid Mnangagwa:

It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace

Meanwhile, a close ally of President Mugabe, Professor Jonathan Moyo posted a cryptic message on his Twitter handle. He said:

A dark cloud has enveloped Zimbabwe. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord!

President Mugabe’s relatives reportedly left the country yesterday for Singapore where he is said to have been on life support for some time.

Another Mugabe close ally, National Patriotic Front (NPF) spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire tweeted:

A dark day!!! Aaaah, my God!

