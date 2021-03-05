Here are the Zambia Chipolopolo soccer national team squad members announced by their coach Milutin Sredojević Micho ahead of crucial Afcon qualifying matches versus Algeria and Zimbabwe later this month.

The 33 strong squad include Australian based duo of Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka who will carry the nation’s hopes.

Daka scored a belter against Zimbabwe in the first encounter in Lusaka but it was not enough as Zimbabwe’s Khama Billiat fired twice to give victory to the visitors in the Battle of Zambezi part 1.

Zimbabwe will qualify for Cameroon 2022 if they beat Botswana in Gaborone and Zambia fail to get three points in their home match versus Algeria.

Full list of the Zambian squad:

Goal keepers

Allan Chibwe, Cyril Chibwe, Lameck Siame.

Defenders

Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape, Luka Banda, Adrain Chama, Golden Mafwenta, Clement Mulashi, Dominic Chanda,Benedict Chepeshi, Zachariah Chilongoshi.

Midfielders

Enock Mwepu, Nathan Sinkala, Sululani Phiri, Kings Kangwa, Clatous Chama, Rally Bwalya, Paul Katema, Benson Sakala, Spencer Sautu.

Strikers

Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, Gampani Lungu, Lubambo Musonda, Roderick Kabwe, Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga, Evans Kangwa, Brian Mwila, Moses Phiri, Collibs Sikombe, Amity Shamende.

picture credit | lusaka times