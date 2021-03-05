Zimbabwean Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa has taken a swipe at him, saying he is being hypocritical like a beast in the sheep’s skin while tormenting innocent souls by denying young childen access to their mother for 17 months.

She warned Chiwenga, the second most powerful person in Zimbabwe that power is not permanent and that using State Machinery and the Judiciary to fight to fight her is bad and inhumane.

“I have been quiet for too long, will tell my story to whoever cares to listen. I am victim of imprisonment,” she said.

In a thread of tweets, Mubaiwa said Chiwenga may fool all other human beings, but not God.

She wrote:

When you receive holy communion and lie to God about your intentions and you abuse the children you say you love by denying them access to their mother for 17 months, who are you fooling, is God silent to HYPOCRITES. The Beast and the Abused.

I miss my children so much, 17 months I have been shut out completely, subjected to imprisonment by my husband to keep me away, the judiciary is compromised… These are young children… Power is not permanent

I want to tell my story of the abuse i am suffering at the hands of my husband who is using State Machinery and the Judiciary to fight me, I have been quiet for too long, I will tell my story to whoever cares to listen. I am a victim of imprisonment

Earlier on she wrote: “My office wall in Highlands was broken down, no amount of intimidation will stop me from fighting for my children and properties. My equipment in Domboshava is being looted by armed military personnel.”

Mubaiwa and Chiwenga have three children together, two boys and a girl who are all below 10 years of age.

A court granted Chiwenga the custody of their children, after he accused her of abusing drugs.

He is in the custody of the children and allegedly denying them access to their mother.

-Zwnews