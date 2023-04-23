The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has denied claims that it engages in the “catch and release” practice in corruption cases.

Zacc spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane, explained that the allegations arose from a lack of understanding of the justice delivery process.

Section 255d of the Constitution mandates Zacc to receive all complaints, which they investigate, and then submit completed dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is responsible for prosecuting cases.

Mlobane clarified that Zacc is not involved in granting bail to individuals, nor does it have the power to acquit anyone.

In 2021, Zacc received 1,354 reports of corruption, with various cases of criminal abuse of duty, fraud, and theft among others.

The Commission has recovered assets worth more than US$25 million in the past year through its asset recovery and forfeiture unit.