Jolly Mutesi, a former Miss Rwanda winner and entrepreneur, has shared her experience of being approached by Thabo Bester, also known as TK Nkwana, and Dr Nandipha Magudumana to take part in a fake Netflix show for a $3 million annual salary.

The invitation claimed that Mutesi would be co-hosting the show with Kylie Jenner and Drake. Mutesi was contacted through Arum Holdings, which listed Bester as the chairman and Magudumana as the CEO.

Although excited about the opportunity, Mutesi was skeptical and conducted due diligence to investigate the legitimacy of the offer.

She discovered that the company was a scam and thanked the Rwandan Embassy in South Africa for helping her avoid danger.

Mutesi urged young people, particularly those in the public eye, to be cautious when considering any offers and to always seek advice before committing. Bester and Magudumana are currently in custody following their arrest in Tanzania.