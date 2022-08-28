The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has deleted a tweet which exposes that the country’s judiciary system is not doing much in fighting corruption.

In the tweet ZACC bemoaned that it doesn’t have the power to prosecute, implying that the country’s judiciary is not doing much to fight corruption.

This came after the Commission arrested ZANU-PF Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena and his colleagues who are Cottco directors.

The Cottco bosses involved are Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji and Fortunate Molai, and Pierpont Moncroix Director Chiedza Danha on fraud and money laundering charges.

Meanwhile, Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa bemoaned the deletion of the tweet.

“Though now deleted this post appropriately captures the challenge for ZACC.

“They remain at the mercy of the prosecutors as they can only arrest but can’t prosecute.

“ZACC should be given prosecuting powers so that inovhiya yega nyaya dzayo,” he says.

