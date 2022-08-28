All is set for the country’s the premier exhibition, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show which begins tomorrow and running for six days.

When this publication visited the Exhibition Park, this afternoon, exhibitors where making final touches on their stands.

This year’s edition will run from August 29 to September 3 2022 under the theme, Unequalled Business Opportunities, Accessibility, Accountability and Abundance.

Speaking recently, Zimbabwe Agricultural Society Chief Executive Officer Andrew Matibiri said this year’s edition is open to show goers with a full programme of business conferences and entertainment events.

“Space uptake to date is 53 346.0m2 by 410 exhibitors indicating a strong rebound in business following the impact of Covid-19 in the last two years.

“With relaxation of Covid-19 protocols, the Farmers Festival is back in full force with top artistes lined up to perform on Friday and Saturday at the Glamis Arena,” said Matibiri.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show formerly Harare Agricultural Show is the country’s premier business and agricultural showcase.

