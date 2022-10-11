Former ZANU PF legislator for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says ex cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo should understand that Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa is a big brand which cannot be conquered through propaganda.

“Morning fellow Zimbabweans, can someone tell Jonathan Moyo, kuti Chamisa is too big for his propaganda, mukomana wasiyana nenguva ya Tsvangirayi,” he says.

Zivhu adds that Moyo should come clean, swallow his pride and apply to be readmitted in ZANU PF.

“Moyo must apply for readmission in Zanu Pf, like any other expelled members, kwete zvokufunga kuti ane capacity to destroy Chamisa,” he says.

Meanwhile, Moyo has of late been attacking Chamisa from all angles.

Moyo skipped the border after the coup d’etat that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe.

